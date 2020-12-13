Public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan today: PDM says will go ahead with plans

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition political parties, on Saturday said that it would go ahead with its plan to hold a public meeting today (Sunday) despite denial of permission at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. But the PDM is confident to hold a "mammoth" rally in Punjab's capital after rejecting dialogue with government and without paying any heed to the government's appeal to call off the rally due to rising cases of Covid-19 as well as security threat alert issued by the National Counter Authority (Nacta).

The Punjab government has warned the rally participants that law will spring into action if they take the law into their hands, while there are also reports that PDM leaders against whom FIRs have been registered in different police stations across Punjab may face action before the jalsa.

Senior PDM leaders including its president Maulana Fazlur Rehman of JUI-F, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others will address the rally. PML-N supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif will also address the participants via video links from London, party sources said.

Maryam Nawaz took to twitter on Saturday, saying 'no one could rescue the government's sinking boat. "When a boat is about to sink, passengers are made to change their seats to sustain the balance. But no one can rescue the sinking boat in ocean of the people."

"The boat is about to sink and changing positions of the passengers will make no difference," Maryam Nawaz said in an obvious reference to the cabinet reshuffle the other day.

According to analysts, Maryam may attract a large number of people as she is said to have done enough homework ahead of the grand Minar-e-Pakistan rally. They further acknowledge that she has emerged as a successful crowd puller - an assessment based on the numbers participating in corner meetings as well as rallies that she led under the platform of PDM.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and PML-N leaders held a joint consultative meeting at Bilawal House's Lahore to chalk out future strategy for the anti-government movement. PPP members Raja Pervez, Sherry Rehman, Nayyer Bokhari, and Latif Khosa and PML-N members Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique and Pervez Rashid were also present during the meeting.

A large number of lawmakers belonging to PML-N and PPP have submitted their resignations to their leadership. PML-N parliamentary leader in National Assembly Khawaja Asif is among those who have sent their resignations to Maryam Nawaz. From the PPP side, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Memon along with some 50 other Sindh assembly members have also submitted their resignations.

The newly-appointed Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed criticized the PDM for going ahead with the rally 'despite knowing the dangers of the deadly virus and a threat alert issued by Nacta'.

"The opposition, with its stubbornness, is heading towards a dead end," he said in a tweet on Saturday. "The PDM is destined to fail and Prime Minister Imran Khan will emerge victorious," he maintained.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar advised the opposition parties to avoid risking peoples' lives by holding large public gatherings during a pandemic and to resolve issues through dialogue instead. Buzdar questioned why it is imperative for the opposition to hold jalsas when coronavirus cases are on the rise.

He said the government would deal with PDM in accordance with the law, adding that there would be no compromise on the life and property of the people.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar also criticized the PDM for "blatant disregard for safety and welfare of people."

"The ultimate aim of politics is to uplift, enrich and safeguard the lives of all people, not just political elites," he said in a tweet.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan challenged the PDM to resign from parliament within 24 hours, adding the National Assembly Speaker will accept their resignations within five minutes if they are in such a hurry to quit.

In Lahore, PML-N workers entered the Greater Iqbal Park, after breaking the lock of Gate No 5. The PML-N also transported the necessary material like chairs, portraits of PDM leaders and lights. A temporary stage has been erected.

PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Rana Sanaullah Khan and others visited the Minar-e-Pakistan and gave necessary directions for finalizing the arrangements for today's planned rally. The top opposition leaders again ruled out the possibility of talks with the PTI government and promised close coordination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020