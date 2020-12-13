UNICEF, PSDF sign agreement for research on youth skills development, job placement

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) signed a partnership agreement the other day to implement a research and development project in support of adolescent and youth education, skills development and job placement as part of the 'Generation Unlimited' partnership in Pakistan.

"The agreement will help research, design and pre-test an accelerated and cost-effective 'Non-Formal Education to Job Placement' model, improve the skills and employability of the most vulnerable and economically, socially disadvantaged adolescents and youth," a news release said Saturday.