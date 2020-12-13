PPP, PML-N leaders finalise strategy

LAHORE: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders have finalized a strategy for protests in future during a meeting held at Bilawal House on Saturday. Those who attended the meeting from PPP included Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Nayyar Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Latif Khosa. The PML-N delegation included Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervez Rasheed, Ahsan Iqbal and Kh Saad Rafique.

Earlier, there were reports that Maryam Nawaz would visit Bilawal House to join the meeting. However, the idea was dropped and both Bilawal and Maryam did not attend the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020