Petition against quota system: notices issued

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered issuance of notices to the attorney-general for Pakistan, the advocate-general of Sindh and others regarding a petition filed against quota system in Pakistan. The division bench issued the notices in the petition of Altaf Shakoor, chairman of Pasban Democratic Party (PDP).

The court order released on Saturday said: "It is contended, inter alia, on behalf of the petitioner that the period prescribed in the first Proviso of Article 27 (1) of the constitution, 1973 for reserving posts for persons belonging to any class or area to secure their adequate representation service in Pakistan, has expired long ago, but the said Proviso is being still applied to persons applying for the posts in the service of Pakistan. It is urged that such restriction is discriminatory and contrary to the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution to the citizens of Pakistan to join the service of Pakistan."

In support of his contention, the counsel for the petitioner has placed on record statement dated 29.09.2020 along with the copies of several memorandums and notifications. Issue notices to the respondents as well as to the attorney-general for Pakistan and the advocate-general of Sindh with the direction to file comments before the next date of hearing to be held in January 2021, the order stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020