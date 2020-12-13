AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KU holds entry test for Master's programme

Recorder Report 13 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The University of Karachi conducted an entry test for the Master's program for the academic year 2021 on Saturday. As many as 501 candidates appeared in the 17 examination rooms established in the departments of economics and criminology. The entry test was started at 11:00 am while candidates have 100 minutes to solve their question papers.

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, Dean Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, Professor Dr Nusrat Idrees, Professor Dr Saima Saeed, along with the in-charge Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, Student Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, visited the examination rooms and the senior medical officer Dr Syed Abid Hasan, in-charge transport unit Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali, Director Finance Tariq Kaleem, Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain and others were also present on this occasion.

Dr Saima Akhtar informed that candidates appeared in the entry test for the departments of Business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies Center. She said that all examination rooms have face masks, hand sanitizers, and thermal guns available for the students and examiners. She mentioned that the result would be available on the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk) on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 6:00 pm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

KU holds entry test for Master's programme

60 percent of energy will be 'clean' by 2030: PM

UN chief urges global summit to declare 'climate emergency'

China, India stress climate commitments at global summit

US approves Pfizer vaccine as millions of doses begin shipping

Sales tax on services: Patrind seeks concessions similar to those given to CPEC projects

US SC rejects Texas suit challenging election result

PSO receivables touch Rs318.9 billion mark

Prosecution of offences against the state: Govt authorises interior secretary

Transfers, postings in Sindh

Turkey rebukes Iran's 'offensive language' against Erdogan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.