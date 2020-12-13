KU holds entry test for Master's programme

KARACHI: The University of Karachi conducted an entry test for the Master's program for the academic year 2021 on Saturday. As many as 501 candidates appeared in the 17 examination rooms established in the departments of economics and criminology. The entry test was started at 11:00 am while candidates have 100 minutes to solve their question papers.

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, Dean Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, Professor Dr Nusrat Idrees, Professor Dr Saima Saeed, along with the in-charge Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, Student Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, visited the examination rooms and the senior medical officer Dr Syed Abid Hasan, in-charge transport unit Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali, Director Finance Tariq Kaleem, Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain and others were also present on this occasion.

Dr Saima Akhtar informed that candidates appeared in the entry test for the departments of Business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies Center. She said that all examination rooms have face masks, hand sanitizers, and thermal guns available for the students and examiners. She mentioned that the result would be available on the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk) on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 6:00 pm.

