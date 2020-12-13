PIA arranges transportation of Pakistanis from Bangkok

KARACHI: PIA has always played its role as a national flag carrier and committed to provide services to Pakistanis across the globe. PIA has arranged transportation of Pakistanis on short notice from Bangkok, airline spokesman said on Friday. PIA operated flight PK 895 from Bangkok is bringing back nearly 50 Pakistanis who were deported from Bangkok either due to over stay or Visa expiration.-PR

