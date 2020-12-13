Gold prices up

KARACHI: Gold on Saturday rose by Rs350 per tola on the local market, traders said. Thus, this increase of Rs350 in the yellow metal price made it reach Rs110800 per tola.

Price of gold per 10 grams also surged by Rs300 to Rs94993 on the domestic market. Gold was quoted available for $1840 per ounce, up by $10 on the world market. Silver was available for Rs1220 per tola; Rs1045.95 per 10 grams, and $24 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020