Nine booked for bringing lion to PDM rally

LAHORE: The Wildlife Department Punjab on Saturday booked nine persons on the charge of bringing a lion in the rally of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) led by Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday last. According to the department's spokesman, these nine people have been challaned and arrested on the charges of violating Wildlife Act rules. Accused Imdad Hussain and others displayed lion on the rooftop of their vehicle at Lakshmi Chowk during the rally.

It is a crime under the wildlife act, so the department has challaned Imdad and another person under Wildlife Act rules. Other accused are Muhammad Kabir, Imran Butt, Zeeshan Butt, Aqib Qureshi, Malik Faisal, Hammad Butt and three unknown persons. The lion is owned by Royal Wildlife Breeding Farm. Further investigation is underway to confirm the source of provision of this lion, said the spokesman.

