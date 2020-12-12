Coca-Cola Company donates 37 ventilators

LAHORE: Vice President and General Manager Coca-Cola Company for Pakistan and Afghan region Fahad Ashraf on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and donated 37 ventilators for coronavirus patients.

Head of External Affairs of Coca Cola Company for Pakistan and Afghan region Dr. Faisal Hashimi, Provincial Minister Nauman Langrial, Principal Secretary to CM were also present on the occasion.

Usman Buzdar thanked the Coca Cola Company and lauded their spirit for standing beside coronavirus patients in their difficult times.

He said that this was time to support coronavirus affectees besides serving the ailing humanity as it was the only way to pay the debt of the soil.

He also appreciated the corporate social responsibility of Coca Cola and other organizations.

He said that everyone had to play positive and active role to stop the spread of coronavirus.

These ventilators would be utilized for the treatment of coronavirus patients in different hospitals, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that government was providing all possible resources for the treatment of coronavirus patients. People and private organizations will have to extend their full support and cooperation to deal with COVID-19.

Talking on the occasion, Fahad Ashraf said that coronavirus pandemic had increased the pressure on the economy as well as on the health sector.

He also lauded the timely measures taken by the Punjab government to deal with the pandemic.

He assured that their company would continue to play its role in future as well.