AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Coca-Cola Company donates 37 ventilators

  • Usman Buzdar thanked the Coca Cola Company and lauded their spirit for standing beside coronavirus patients in their difficult times.
APP 12 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Vice President and General Manager Coca-Cola Company for Pakistan and Afghan region Fahad Ashraf on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and donated 37 ventilators for coronavirus patients.

Head of External Affairs of Coca Cola Company for Pakistan and Afghan region Dr. Faisal Hashimi, Provincial Minister Nauman Langrial, Principal Secretary to CM were also present on the occasion.

Usman Buzdar thanked the Coca Cola Company and lauded their spirit for standing beside coronavirus patients in their difficult times.

He said that this was time to support coronavirus affectees besides serving the ailing humanity as it was the only way to pay the debt of the soil.

He also appreciated the corporate social responsibility of Coca Cola and other organizations.

He said that everyone had to play positive and active role to stop the spread of coronavirus.

These ventilators would be utilized for the treatment of coronavirus patients in different hospitals, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that government was providing all possible resources for the treatment of coronavirus patients. People and private organizations will have to extend their full support and cooperation to deal with COVID-19.

Talking on the occasion, Fahad Ashraf said that coronavirus pandemic had increased the pressure on the economy as well as on the health sector.

He also lauded the timely measures taken by the Punjab government to deal with the pandemic.

He assured that their company would continue to play its role in future as well.

Coronavirus Usman Buzdar ventilators Coca Cola

Coca-Cola Company donates 37 ventilators

PDM Lahore rally: Writ of govt will be enforced at all costs, Buzdar warns opposition

India is neither ‘responsible’ nor a ‘democracy’: FO rejects MEA’s attempt to deny responsibility following disinformation exposé

Pak, China committed to take CPEC to new heights: Asad

Punjab govt seals 13 areas surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson

COVID-19: Karachi records highest positivity ratio of cases with 20.88 percent

PM congratulates his team for bringing down sugar prices

PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally

US approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 71 deaths, 2,729 new cases after rapid rise in infections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters