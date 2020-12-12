World
China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier
- The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 compared to seven a day earlier.
12 Dec 2020
SHANGHAI: China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Dec. 11, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.
All of the new cases were imported infections originating from abroad, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.
As of Friday, mainland China had 86,701 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.
