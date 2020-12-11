AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU's von der Leyen says positions in Brexit trade talks ‘apart’

  • She said the two sides would decide on Sunday "whether we have conditions for an agreement, or not".
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

BRUSSELS: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday the positions in talks with Britain on a trade deal remained apart on the question of ensuring a level playing field in the future and access to UK fishing waters for EU fleets.

She said the two sides would decide on Sunday "whether we have conditions for an agreement, or not".

"One way or the other, in less than three weeks, it will be new beginnings for old friends," she told a news conference after an all night summit of the 27 national EU leaders.

She said the EU understood Britain wanted to be in control of its waters from 2021, but also stressed that London "must understand the legitimate expectations of EU fishing fleets" who have fished in UK waters for decades or longer.

"It is only fair that competitors to our own enterprises face the same conditions on our own market," she said of the EU's demand to keep equal production standards in the future should the bloc's market of 450 million consumers remain open to Britain.

"But this is not to say that we would require the UK to follow us every time we decide to raise our level of ambition... they would remain free - sovereign if you wish - to decide what they want to do. We would simply adapt the conditions for access to our market according to the decision of the United Kingdom, and this would apply vice versa."

Ursula von der Leyen

EU's von der Leyen says positions in Brexit trade talks ‘apart’

In major cabinet reshuffle, Sheikh Rashid appointed as Federal Minister for Interior

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as Federal Minister, takes charge of Finance

Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs

EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters