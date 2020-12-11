Pakistan
Pakistan's remittances crossed US$2bn for record 6 months: PM
11 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan's economy witnessed good times as remittances crossed US$2 billion for consecutive six months.
"More good news as workers’ remittances continued to grow in November - remaining above US$2 billion for a record 6th consecutive month," the prime minister said in a tweet.
Prime Minister mentioned that according to State Bank of Pakistan, the remittances rose to US$2.34 billion, which was 2.4 percent up of the previous month and 28.4 percent over November last year.
Pakistan's remittances crossed US$2bn for record 6 months: PM
