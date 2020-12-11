AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 304 percent in two months

  • Rate of patients admitted to different hospitals have also increased up to 404 percent from 46 percent recorded on October 12.
    • Pakistan reported 3,047 new coronavirus infections and 50 deaths in past 24 hours.
BR Web Desk 11 Dec 2020

The positivity rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection has risen over 300 percent in tow month while current week’s rate recorded at 8.2 percent in Pakistan, revealed in NCOC data.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) statistics, the country witnessed a major surge in COVID-19 positivity rate in two months which was recorded up to 304 per cent.

The rate was recorded 2.3 percent on October 12, whereas, the overall rate in the current week stood at 8.2 percent, stated in NCOC data.

Meanwhile, the daily rate in Pakistan jumped up to 3,166 percent with an increase up to 413 percent as compared to 617 percent recorded on October 12.

The mortality rate also saw a significant increase which went as high as 630 percent in the country. Eight deaths had been reported on October 12, whereas, 58 deaths were reported this week.

Rate of patients admitted to different hospitals have also increased up to 404 percent from 46 percent recorded on October 12.

The rate of hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients reached up to 232 percent this week, stated NCOC.

On Friday, Pakistan reported 3,047 new coronavirus infections and 50 deaths in past 24 hours.

The death toll has now reached to 8,653. During the period 4,791 patients have recovered from the virus and 2,538 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 44,582 and the positivity rate was recorded up to 7.15 per cent.

