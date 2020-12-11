AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,463 Increased By ▲ 35.32 (0.8%)
BR30 22,565 Increased By ▲ 198.95 (0.89%)
KSE100 42,604 Increased By ▲ 298 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,775 Increased By ▲ 103.42 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

President Trump rushes federal executions in his final days in office

  • In the final days of his tenure, President Trump is currently undergoing a string of federal executions.
  • Five executions are scheduled prior to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on the 20th of January.
BR Web Desk 11 Dec 2020

In the final days of his tenure, President Trump is currently undergoing a string of federal executions.

Five executions are scheduled prior to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on the 20th of January, which breaks a 130-year-old precedent of suspended executions in the midst of a government transition.

If these executions take place, President Trump will have overseen the executions of nearly 13 death row inmates since July 2020, the most for any sitting President's tenure.

Celebrity influencer, Kim Kardashian had urged the President to halt executions, while Attorney General William Barr has stated that the Justice Department is simply upholding the preexisting law.

Critics have raised concerns about these rising executions, after the President-elect has publicly sought to abolish the death penalty, which he termed as archaic and badly outdated in any viable democracy.

death penalty Trump administration President Donald Trump US government

President Trump rushes federal executions in his final days in office

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as Federal Minister

Lahore administration seals 55 shops, eight restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs

EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters