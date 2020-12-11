President Trump rushes federal executions in his final days in office

In the final days of his tenure, President Trump is currently undergoing a string of federal executions.

Five executions are scheduled prior to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on the 20th of January, which breaks a 130-year-old precedent of suspended executions in the midst of a government transition.

If these executions take place, President Trump will have overseen the executions of nearly 13 death row inmates since July 2020, the most for any sitting President's tenure.

Celebrity influencer, Kim Kardashian had urged the President to halt executions, while Attorney General William Barr has stated that the Justice Department is simply upholding the preexisting law.

Critics have raised concerns about these rising executions, after the President-elect has publicly sought to abolish the death penalty, which he termed as archaic and badly outdated in any viable democracy.