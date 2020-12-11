Diamond Jubilee of DMC observed

KARACHI: The Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences, Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, said that the whole world was going through a difficult time as the coronavirus pandemic had not only disrupted educational activities but people also had to treat an unknown entity with an entirely different pathology.

He said this in his short address at a ceremony at the DUHS to mark the diamond jubilee of Dow Medical College. Professor Quraishy said that Dow University was one of the institutions in the country which played the role of a frontline worker in the current health crisis. He praised the faculty and staff of the DUHS and said that they were so pleased to be observing the diamond jubilee of Dow Medical College.

