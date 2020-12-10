South Korea's KOCOPIA bought about 60,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG: South Korea's Korea Corn Processing Industry Association (KOCOPIA) bought about 60,000 tonnes of corn expected to be sourced from the United States in a deal on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

The corn was purchased at an estimated $250.25 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading, they said.

The corn was bought in one consignment for arrival in South Korea around April 1, 2021, with shipment expected to be undertaken from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Feb. 26 and March 17, 2021.