AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
CHCC 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
DCL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
DGKC 108.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.26%)
EFERT 61.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HBL 134.30 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (2.55%)
HUBC 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
JSCL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
KAPCO 28.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
MLCF 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.08%)
OGDC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.24%)
PIOC 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.07%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
PPL 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
SNGP 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
STPL 19.74 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.22%)
TRG 75.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
UNITY 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.19%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,417 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (0.22%)
BR30 22,201 Decreased By ▼ -73.89 (-0.33%)
KSE100 42,319 Increased By ▲ 115.25 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,697 Increased By ▲ 5.7 (0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australian scientists develop genome sequencing to trace COVID-19 cases within four hours

  • "By identifying this genetic variation, we can establish how different cases of coronavirus are linked," UNSW scientist Rowena Bull said.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Australian scientists said on Thursday they had developed a rapid genome sequencing method that would cut to within four hours the time taken to trace the source of coronavirus cases, helping to quickly contain any future outbreaks.

Genome sequencing can help scientists monitor small changes in the virus at a national or international scale to understand how it is spreading and provide insight into how different cases are linked.

"When a new 'mystery' coronavirus case is identified, every minute counts," Ira Deveson, scientist at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, said in a report, prepared in collaboration with the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

Genomic testing helps track the source of mystery cases, the ones whose source of infection remains unknown. But results often take more than 24 hours now.

The novel coronavirus genome is about 30,000 letters long, but tiny compared with the 3 billion letters that make up the DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, of the human genome.

The virus can alter the genetic signature of the hosts as it replicates itself inside them.

"By identifying this genetic variation, we can establish how different cases of coronavirus are linked," UNSW scientist Rowena Bull said.

Australia has largely avoided the high number of cases and deaths from the virus compared with other developed countries, cautiously easing restrictions after reporting zero local COVID-19 cases for the past several days.

It has reported just under 28,000 cases of COVID-19 and 908 deaths since the pandemic began but estimates there are fewer than 50 active cases remaining, mostly returned travelers from overseas in hotel quarantine.

COVID19 coronavirus cases Australian scientists University of New South Wales Garvan Institute of Medical Research deoxyribonucleic acid genome DNA

Australian scientists develop genome sequencing to trace COVID-19 cases within four hours

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

Facebook faces US lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

Cabinet committees to be reconstituted?

PM hails Biden's declared intent to target dirty money

Fitch says upgrades of major economies unlikely in 2021

Federal, provincial govts & autonomous bodies: Re-lending of loans at actual borrowing costs proposed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters