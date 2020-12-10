Shireen Mazari accuses PDM of getting foreign funding

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - an alliance of 11 opposition parties formed in September this year to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan's government - was getting "a lot of foreign funding".

According to local media reports, she claimed that the government had gotten "information" about foreign funding of the PDM, and the people involved in it. However, she fell short to say the government had evidence to substantiate such a huge allegation. She said that the government would take action against those involved in it if "we receive concrete evidence".

"I've heard that a lot of evidence has been found that funding, encouragement is being sent [from abroad]. You know Pakistan has dissident groups abroad," she claimed. She continued that "every country has these dissident groups as well as dissident groups from Pakistan are also abroad and the way they are living, show they are getting money from somewhere."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020