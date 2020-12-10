AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
IHC moved to make IHCRA functional

Recorder Report 10 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been asked to pass an order for making the Islamabad Health care Regulatory Authority (IHCRA) functional. Sajjad Malik, a citizen, on Wednesday filed a writ petition through Umer Gilani also urged the IHC to direct the newly-established healthcare regulator of the capital city to decide his complaint against a private hospital.

Gilani submitted that the petitioner's mother Sultana Begum died on May 14th in a private hospital during a liver transplant. When he looked at her death certificate, he noticed that it did not make any mention whatsoever of liver transplant surgery as a cause of death. Instead, it mentions heart attack as the principal cause of death. He was further shocked when he learnt that the hospital was counting his mother's case as a successful transplant, the counsel stated.

Gilani said when his client asked around, he learnt that many other similar cases where patients died during the surgery had been counted by the hospital as success cases which helps hospital attract patients for this expensive procedure, which normally costs more than Rs5 million.

