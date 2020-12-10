HEC hosts online meeting of SAARC VCs

ISLAMABAD: The two-day online meeting of the SAARC Vice-Chancellors and representatives of Higher Education Institutes kicked off here on Wednesday. The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan is hosting the meeting online under the chairmanship of HEC Chairman Tariq Banuri.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the issues and challenges facing the higher education sector due to coronavirus in the SAARC member countries. The meeting is being attended by Vice-Chancellors of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistani universities, and representatives of University Grants Commission and equivalent institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020