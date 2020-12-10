AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil's Nov green coffee exports jump

Reuters 10 Dec 2020

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK: Green coffee exports by the world's largest producer grew 36% in November compared to a year earlier to 4.025 million 60-kg bags, the highest volume ever for that month, Brazilian exporters association Cecafe said in a report on Wednesday. Shipments of arabica coffee were at 3.69 million bags, 34% higher than in November 2019, while exports of robusta beans reached 333,887 bags, 64% more than a year earlier, Cecafe said.

Brazil harvested a near record crop of coffee in 2020, seen by the market at around 68 million bags. Shipments tend to increase in the last months of the year as demand grows during the winter in the northern hemisphere, despite the pandemic that has shut down coffee shops and restaurants.

There was a slight decrease in shipments compared to October, when the country shipped 4.15 million bags of green coffee. Cecafe said the average price per bag of coffee exported was $124.90, basically at the same level seen in November last year and still a very long way off the higher prices seen in previous years, such as $166 per bag in 2017 and $178 per bag in 2016. Cumulative exports in 2020 (Jan. to Nov.) reached 36.08 million bags, an all time high and 6% above the same period a year earlier, as the country managed to expand volumes for the third consecutive year.

