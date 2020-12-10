Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 08-12-2020 In Rupees =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 9,500 180 9,680 9,680 NIL Equivalent 40 kgs 10,181 193 10,374 10,374 NIL ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020