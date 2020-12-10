AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets up; Saudi index leads gains

Reuters 10 Dec 2020

DUBAI: Most Gulf stock markets strengthened on Wednesday, in tandem with global shares, as progress on the US fiscal stimulus front and positive news about Covid-19 vaccines lifted investor sentiment. US lawmakers continued to negotiate over additional stimulus to help offset the economic impact of the pandemic while pursuing a stopgap government-funding bill.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.3% to a record high 635.65. Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf markets, gained as upbeat vaccine news spurred investor hopes for a recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude rose 27 cents, or 0.6%, to $49.11 a barrel by 1218 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 22 cents, up 0.5%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index closed 0.6% higher, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 0.5% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries jumping 1.2%. Dubai's main share index finished 0.3% higher for a fifth straight session. Top lender Emirates NBD gained 1.4% and was the top gainer on the main index, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank added 0.4%.

The Abu Dhabi index also ended 0.3% higher, buoyed by a 0.5% increase in the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Washington said there were "seeds of progress" in resolving a long-running Gulf Arab row and a commitment to "tone things down" as the parties work for a solution to end the rift with neighbouring Qatar.

The Qatari index edged down 0.1%, hurt by a 1.8% drop in shares of Industries Qatar. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index ended flat. Tobacco products maker Eastern Co was the top gainer, gaining nearly 5%, while Commercial International Bank lost about 0.6%.

Meanwhile, Egypt and the French Development Agency signed development financing agreements worth 715.6 million euros ($866.45 million), the Egyptian international cooperation ministry said in a statement.

Major Gulf markets up; Saudi index leads gains

Cabinet committees to be reconstituted?

PM hails Biden's declared intent to target dirty money

Federal, provincial govts & autonomous bodies: Re-lending of loans at actual borrowing costs proposed

'Profit on debt': Overseas Pakistanis required to produce tax exemption certificate

Pandemic putting democracy under threat: study

Commercial basis: Importers allowed to make vaccine available

Fitch says upgrades of major economies unlikely in 2021

WB approves $300 million financing for two Sindh projects

South Africa cricket team to tour Pakistan

SSGCL system: Port Qasim-Pakland pipeline being hydro-tested

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.