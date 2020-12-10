Russia signs deal to open naval base in Sudan

MOSCOW: Russia has signed an agreement with Sudan to build a naval base on the country's Red Sea coast, in Moscow's latest push into Africa as it seeks to renew its geopolitical clout.

The deal, published on the Russian government's website Tuesday, will see Moscow establish a "logistical support centre" in Port Sudan where "repairs and resupply operations" can take place.

The agreement signed December 1 is valid for 25 years and will be automatically renewed for 10-year periods if neither side objects.