Nadir Mumtaz takes additional charge of KPT chief

KARACHI: In pursuance to the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Pakistan, notification number 1/10/2014-E-6 dated December 8, 2020, Nadir Mumtaz Warraich has assumed additional charge of Chairman Karachi Port Trust for a period of three months.

Nadir Mumtaz is an officer of Civil Services of Pakistan belonging to 16th CTP. He is a law graduate from S M Law College. Culmination of his outstanding professional career coupled with his strong academic background has made him a suitable candidate to take the additional charge of Chairman KPT.-PR

