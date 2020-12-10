Markets
LME official prices
10 Dec 2020
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1800.00 1986.00 7635.00 2063.00 16390.00 19128.00 2762.50 1870.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1800.00 1986.00 7635.00 2063.00 16390.00 19128.00 2762.50 1870.00
3-months Buyer 1800.00 2007.00 7647.50 2073.50 16454.00 19136.00 2791.00 1895.00
3-months Seller 1800.00 2007.00 7647.50 2073.50 16454.00 19136.00 2791.00 1895.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 18951.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 18951.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
