KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Admiraly Rice Asia Marine 04.12.2020 Spirt MW-2 Captain Rice East Wind 03.12.2020 Yahnis-1 MW-4 Pacific Coal Sino Trans 08.12.2020 Talent ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Glovis Maple Coal Ocean World 08.12.2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Grebe Bulker Coal Alpine 07.12.2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Gao Cheng-3 Palm Oil Alpine 08.12.2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak 08.12.2020 Sebarak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINERS TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Symi-l Containers Maersk Pak 08.12.2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Chemtrans Gas Oil Alpine 08.12.2020 Arctic ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Darya Devi Soyabean Alpine 07.12.2020 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Maran LNG HT 07.12.2020 Gas Delph ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Pacific Coal East Wind 09.12.2020 Constant Maersk Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak -do- Tiger Summer Chemicals East Wind -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Epic Bermuda LPG Ocean Servies 09.12.2020 Horin Tradeer Chemicals East Wind -do- Bel Star Coal GAC -do- Songa Diamond Palm Oil Alpine Waiting for Berthing Gao Cheng-2 Palm Oil Alpine - Prelude Palm Oil Alpine - Star Sirus Canola Alpine - Mega Benefit Soyabean Ocean Services - Shdo Shan-S Wheat Ocean World - Gas Zeus LPG M. International - Yangtze Classic Steel Asia - Product Orhan Rice GSA - Da Liang Project Cosco - Cargo Han Hut Project Legend - Cargo ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Grebe Bulker Coal Alpine 09.12.2020 Maran Gas LNG Hussain Trading -do- Delphi Chemtrans Gas Oil Alpine -do- Arctic ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Deebai LNG 09.12.2020 Jasephine Containers Maersk Pak -do- Maersk Aristomenis Containers 10.12.2020 =============================================================================

