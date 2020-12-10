Markets
Shipping Intelligence
10 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Admiraly Rice Asia Marine 04.12.2020
Spirt
MW-2 Captain Rice East Wind 03.12.2020
Yahnis-1
MW-4 Pacific Coal Sino Trans 08.12.2020
Talent
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Glovis Maple Coal Ocean World 08.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Grebe Bulker Coal Alpine 07.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Gao Cheng-3 Palm Oil Alpine 08.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak 08.12.2020
Sebarak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINERS TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Symi-l Containers Maersk Pak 08.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Chemtrans Gas Oil Alpine 08.12.2020
Arctic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Darya Devi Soyabean Alpine 07.12.2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Maran LNG HT 07.12.2020
Gas Delph
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Pacific Coal East Wind 09.12.2020
Constant
Maersk Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak -do-
Tiger Summer Chemicals East Wind -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Epic Bermuda LPG Ocean Servies 09.12.2020
Horin Tradeer Chemicals East Wind -do-
Bel Star Coal GAC -do-
Songa Diamond Palm Oil Alpine Waiting for Berthing
Gao Cheng-2 Palm Oil Alpine -
Prelude Palm Oil Alpine -
Star Sirus Canola Alpine -
Mega Benefit Soyabean Ocean Services -
Shdo Shan-S Wheat Ocean World -
Gas Zeus LPG M. International -
Yangtze Classic Steel Asia -
Product
Orhan Rice GSA -
Da Liang Project Cosco -
Cargo
Han Hut Project Legend -
Cargo
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Grebe Bulker Coal Alpine 09.12.2020
Maran Gas LNG Hussain Trading -do-
Delphi
Chemtrans Gas Oil Alpine -do-
Arctic
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Deebai LNG 09.12.2020
Jasephine Containers Maersk Pak -do-
Maersk
Aristomenis Containers 10.12.2020
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.