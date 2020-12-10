Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).
10 Dec 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
500,089,534 247,976,921 21,674,598,962 9,537,655,004
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,389,881,341 (1,505,633,709) (115,752,368)
Local Individuals 18,636,361,397 (18,286,813,447) 349,547,950
Local Corporates 7,142,089,360 (7,375,884,941) (233,795,581)
===============================================================================
