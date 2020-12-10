KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 500,089,534 247,976,921 21,674,598,962 9,537,655,004 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,389,881,341 (1,505,633,709) (115,752,368) Local Individuals 18,636,361,397 (18,286,813,447) 349,547,950 Local Corporates 7,142,089,360 (7,375,884,941) (233,795,581) ===============================================================================

