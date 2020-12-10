EFU AGGRESSIVE FUND RATES

AVN
77.70
Increased By
▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP
9.08
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC
137.19
Increased By
▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL
10.11
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC
108.50
Increased By
▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT
61.30
Increased By
▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL
46.41
Decreased By
▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL
21.25
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL
15.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL
14.98
Increased By
▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL
130.96
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC
84.14
Increased By
▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL
5.89
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL
28.81
Decreased By
▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO
28.86
Increased By
▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL
3.67
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM
14.09
Increased By
▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF
41.88
Increased By
▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC
101.40
Increased By
▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL
35.72
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL
12.88
Increased By
▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC
94.50
Increased By
▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER
9.73
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL
89.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO
199.79
Decreased By
▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP
44.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL
18.76
Increased By
▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG
75.00
Increased By
▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY
27.29
Decreased By
▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL
1.03
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
Comments are closed on this story.