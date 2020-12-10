Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan decrease by 12pc in 4 months of FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed a decrease of 12.55 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $296.463 million during July-October (2020-21) against exports of $339.033 million during July-October (2019-20), showing negative growth of 12.55 percent, according to the data of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan in October 2020 also decreased by 8.89 percent from $95.054 million (last year) to $86.595 million.

However, on month-on-month basis the exports to of Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 0.59 percent during October 2020 when compared to $86.083 million in September 2020.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 10.28 percent in four months, from $8.173 billion to $7.332 billion.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan during the period under review were recorded at $33.138 million against $38.815 million last year, showing a decrease of 14.62 percent.

However, on year-to-year basis, the imports from Afghanistan during October 2020 increased by 14.63 percent, from $13.362 million last year to $15.318 million.

On month-on-month basis, the imports from the neighbouring country also grew by 84.42 percent during October 2020 when compared to $8.306 million in September 2020.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 3.96 percent from $14.662 billion to $14.080 billion, according to the SBP data.