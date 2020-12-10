AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan decrease by 12pc in 4 months of FY 2020-21

  • On year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan in October 2020 also decreased by 8.89 percent from $95.054 million (last year) to $86.595 million.
APP 10 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed a decrease of 12.55 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $296.463 million during July-October (2020-21) against exports of $339.033 million during July-October (2019-20), showing negative growth of 12.55 percent, according to the data of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan in October 2020 also decreased by 8.89 percent from $95.054 million (last year) to $86.595 million.

However, on month-on-month basis the exports to of Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 0.59 percent during October 2020 when compared to $86.083 million in September 2020.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 10.28 percent in four months, from $8.173 billion to $7.332 billion.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan during the period under review were recorded at $33.138 million against $38.815 million last year, showing a decrease of 14.62 percent.

However, on year-to-year basis, the imports from Afghanistan during October 2020 increased by 14.63 percent, from $13.362 million last year to $15.318 million.

On month-on-month basis, the imports from the neighbouring country also grew by 84.42 percent during October 2020 when compared to $8.306 million in September 2020.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 3.96 percent from $14.662 billion to $14.080 billion, according to the SBP data.

exports Afghanistan

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan decrease by 12pc in 4 months of FY 2020-21

WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management

PDM receiving foreign funding, claims Shireen Mazari

Pakistan adopts multi-pronged approach to check population growth: President

Rs17bn development package to change fate of Sialkot: PM

Record 1.8 million returns filed with Rs22bn Income Tax

US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020

Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies

More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN

Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters