AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Corona SOPs compliance week continues

  • The official said that people were being appealed during the week to follow SOPs like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc.
APP 09 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal and provincial governments on Wednesday continued observing ‘COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week’ to create awareness among public about the importance of corona safety measures.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, the provinces have been asked to support the efforts of federal government in proper implementation of its strategies to contain coronavirus and protect its citizens from this disease particularly during this week.

The local administrations and citizens have also been asked to rigorously observe corona compliance week in their respect cities for raising awareness on adopting protective measures planned by the government to avoid carrying this virus.

The official said that people were being appealed during the week to follow SOPs like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc.

He said there were threats of spread of the COVID-19 and the federal government has asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said keeping in view the increasing number of corona cases in various cities of the country, citizens should follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow standard operating procedures in markets, offices and houses to help mitigate the exposure to the COVID-19 virus. He said that there were reports of violation of SOPs in markets by citizens and not wearing mask in public places.

The official asked citizens to support efforts of government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its relaxation policy to continue business activities and normalizing the lives of citizens.

He said government’s guidelines provide practices that addressed specific health and safety concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and to put protocols into practice during shopping and taking food in restaurants.

He said COVID-19 pandemic has struck the world due to rapid human-to-human transmission and preventive measures play an important role in limiting the spread of a disease and can help reducing the infection transmission and unnecessary burden on health care facilities.

Coronavirus standard operating procedures

Corona SOPs compliance week continues

Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies

More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN

Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

Arab Spring: How the West missed a date with history

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters