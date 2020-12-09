Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies

(Karachi) A threat alert has been issued by security agencies for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally scheduled to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on December 13, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the law enforcement agencies warned that terrorists could target Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and other top political leadership during the rally.

In wake of the threat, the police have asked the PDM leadership to cancel the public gathering in a bid to avert any untoward incident. The LEAs have conveyed the threat to the PDM leadership and tightened the security at the venue of the rally.

On December 8, the PDM leaders said that the opposition alliance will go ahead with rally in Lahore despite government's ban on holding public gatherings across the country due to novel coronavirus.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said the government is devising tactics to stop the opposition alliance from holding the rally in Lahore.

He added the PM should realise that such things cannot stop rallies. He stated that martial law used much harsher tactics but rallies and movements did not stop.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that the government could not give permission to opposition to hold rallies in wake of COVID -19 pandemic.

He said that cases would be registered against the opposition leaders and all those who would facilitate them in making arrangements for the public meetings in violation of the standard operating procedures.