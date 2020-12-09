AVN 77.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.14%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
DGKC 108.25 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.02%)
EFERT 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.41%)
EPCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
FFL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
HBL 130.86 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.19%)
HUBC 84.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.29%)
OGDC 101.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.72%)
PAEL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.42%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.54%)
SNGP 44.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.65%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.02 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.8%)
UNITY 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
BR100 4,409 Increased By ▲ 22.54 (0.51%)
BR30 22,276 Increased By ▲ 167.63 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,209 Increased By ▲ 107.11 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,677 Increased By ▲ 43.41 (0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan's new govt bond issuance to exceed $960bn as COVID-19 hits tax revenues: Nikkei

  • Tax revenues during the year that ends in March 2021 will likely fall 8 trillion yen short of initial estimates to around 55 trillion yen, the paper said without citing sources.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan's new government bond issuance in the current fiscal year is likely to hit a record exceeding 100 trillion yen ($960 billion) as the coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll on the economy, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday.

Tax revenues during the year that ends in March 2021 will likely fall 8 trillion yen short of initial estimates to around 55 trillion yen, the paper said without citing sources.

That would be the biggest shortfall since fiscal 2009, when the collapse of Lehman Brothers triggered a global financial crisis.

japan coronavirus pandemic

Japan's new govt bond issuance to exceed $960bn as COVID-19 hits tax revenues: Nikkei

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters