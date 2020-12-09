Britain wants to find a way to get a post-Brexit deal: Ireland's Coveney

DUBLIN: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he believed Britain wants to find a way to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, citing conversations with the London government late on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow is pivotal," Coveney told Irish national broadcaster RTE, referring to a meeting on Wednesday between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Having spoken to the British government this evening, I believe they do want to try to find a way of getting a deal."