AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100pc of China joint-venture

  • JPMorgan Chase was granted a majority stake in its China trading venture in December 2019, followed in March by similar shifts at Goldman and Morgan Stanley.
AFP 09 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs moved Tuesday to acquire the remaining stake in a China securities joint venture as it eyes further growth in the world's second biggest economy.

The US investment bank said it reached agreement with its Chinese partner to acquire another 49 percent of the 17-year-old association.

Beijing previously limited foreign firms to minority status, but the "phase one" trade deal President Donald Trump signed early this year opened the door to financial firms to take control of their operations.

"We are pleased to announce that the firm has commenced the formal process of acquiring 100 percent of our China joint venture, Goldman Sachs Gao Hua (GSGH)," Goldman executives said in a message to employees.

"The process has been initiated with regulators and we have signed a definitive agreement with our joint venture partner to acquire all of the outstanding shares in GSGH that we do not already own."

The step signals the latest opening of China to Wall Street heavyweights, who have long sought a greater presence in China.

JPMorgan Chase was granted a majority stake in its China trading venture in December 2019, followed in March by similar shifts at Goldman and Morgan Stanley.

The new entity will be called Goldman Sachs (China) Securities Company Limited, according to the letter from Chief Executive David Solomon and two other senior executives.

The change "represents a significant commitment to and investment in China," they wrote.

"This focuses on growing and strengthening our existing China businesses, expanding our addressable market and investing in talent and technology.

"These efforts coincide with ongoing reforms underway in China's capital markets, continued robust economic growth and the expanding needs of increasingly sophisticated clients."

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100pc of China joint-venture

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Teli passes away in Dubai

GI of Basmati in EU: Reap files 'notice of opposition' against India's claim

J&J readies 500 million vaccine doses for poor countries

Many states to miss Paris climate plan deadline: UN

By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters