This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial "Strengthening Pak-BD ties" carried by the newspaper yesterday. Although the newspaper has mentioned almost all possible reasons behind Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina's different approach to Pakistan. The newspaper has argued, among other things, that "So what has impelled Sheikh Hasina to change tack? One obvious reason is the anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act, enacted by the BJP government last year, which has largely affected Bangladeshi migrants. ... Second and equally, if not more important, factor is the growing influence of China. Under its Belt and Road Initiative Beijing has lined up several development projects in Bangladesh, also granting last June duty-free access to 97 percent of Bangladeshi exports. Furthermore, frustrated by the unresolved dispute with India over sharing of Teesta river waters, Bangladesh expects China to finance a $ 1 billion water management project. A natural corollary of weakening of Bangladesh's relations with India and burgeoning ties with China is its warming up to this country."

It is important to note that it is not only Hasina Wajed who is wary of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's growing belligerence towards his country's neighbors, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamta Banerjee is facing the hostilities of India's Union Government and the BJP-RSS combine. The Sangh Parivar has been demonizing Mamta even on religious grounds although Mamta is herself a devout Hindu.

Khairuddin (Dhaka)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020