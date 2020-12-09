AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Strengthening Pak-BD ties

Khairuddin 09 Dec 2020

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial "Strengthening Pak-BD ties" carried by the newspaper yesterday. Although the newspaper has mentioned almost all possible reasons behind Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina's different approach to Pakistan. The newspaper has argued, among other things, that "So what has impelled Sheikh Hasina to change tack? One obvious reason is the anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act, enacted by the BJP government last year, which has largely affected Bangladeshi migrants. ... Second and equally, if not more important, factor is the growing influence of China. Under its Belt and Road Initiative Beijing has lined up several development projects in Bangladesh, also granting last June duty-free access to 97 percent of Bangladeshi exports. Furthermore, frustrated by the unresolved dispute with India over sharing of Teesta river waters, Bangladesh expects China to finance a $ 1 billion water management project. A natural corollary of weakening of Bangladesh's relations with India and burgeoning ties with China is its warming up to this country."

It is important to note that it is not only Hasina Wajed who is wary of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's growing belligerence towards his country's neighbors, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamta Banerjee is facing the hostilities of India's Union Government and the BJP-RSS combine. The Sangh Parivar has been demonizing Mamta even on religious grounds although Mamta is herself a devout Hindu.

Khairuddin (Dhaka)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Khairuddin

Strengthening Pak-BD ties

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Teli passes away in Dubai

GI of Basmati in EU: Reap files 'notice of opposition' against India's claim

J&J readies 500 million vaccine doses for poor countries

Many states to miss Paris climate plan deadline: UN

By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.