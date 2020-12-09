SEC commemorates 36th Charter Day of SAARC

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of the 36th Charter Day of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), the SAARC Energy Centre (SEC) observed the commemoration by taking extra precautionary measures against Covid-19 on Tuesday, (December 8,2020).

The Charter establishing the Association was signed on December 8, 1985 by the SAARC Heads of States/Governments during first Summit meeting in Dhaka. The objective of the SAARC is to promote the welfare of the people of the region and improve their quality of life through economic and social development. In its over three and a half decades of existence, SAARC has made steady progress towards attainting these objectives.

Director SEC, Mohammad Naeem Malik extended his warm felicitations to SEC team and to people of SAARC Member States. He said that we commemorated this day amid the unprecedented threat of global pandemic Covid-19 where the world's population has been placed under some restrictions or lock-down. He also expressed his condolences to the people of SAARC Member States over the loss of lives triggered by the pandemic.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020