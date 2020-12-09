Badin coal deposits: GSP compiling borehole log-data, technical report

ISLAMABAD: The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), a subsidiary of the Petroleum Division, is in the process of compiling borehole log-data and technical report after it completed geological logging of exploratory boreholes, collected core samples and their chemical analysis.

"The geological logging of exploratory boreholes, collection of core samples and their chemical analysis had been completed, while digitization of borehole log data and a technical report was in progress," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said the GSP had completed the drilling of 15 boreholes with a cumulative depth of 5,877.2 meters in different regions of Badin and Mirpurkhas districts, covering an area of 2,200 square kilometers. "Coal seams (lignite quality) have been encountered in all drill holes at various depths."

The project "Appraisal of Newly Discovered Coal Resources of Badin Coal Field and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh," would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 170.633 million.

"The main objective of the project is to discover new coal resources buried under alluvium in Badin and its adjoining areas," the official said.

He said experts believed that the coal would be of good quality and high heating value. Coal is primarily classified into four major categories, or 'ranks' like lignite, sub-bituminous, bituminous and anthracite.