Punjab records 429 cases, 41 fatalities: 'Smart lockdowns' imposed in several areas of Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab has recorded 429 fresh coronavirus cases and 41 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 124,191 and the total number of deaths to 3,218. After identification of hot spot areas, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department has enforced 'smart lockdowns' in several areas of Lahore.

As per the government's coronavirus portal, 13,932 more people have recovered in the country, taking the total number of recovered people to 370,474. It also shows that 2,486 virus patients are in critical condition.

A spokesman of the health department said, here on Tuesday that there had been "a constant increase" in the positivity percentage and prevalence of Covid-19 in Punjab during last two weeks, which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health.

Therefore, "controlled entry and exit" has been enforced at 55 localities in Lahore's Data Gunj Baksh Town, Shalimar Town, Samnabad Town, Aziz Bhatti Town and Allama Iqbal Town till December 21 with immediate effect, he said, adding: "The rest of Lahore shall remain open in compliance with the health department's order dated October 30, 2020."

As per notification of the health department said all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) in these localities will remain closed. "There shall be a complete ban on movement of the people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.

There shall also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas," the notification said. However, grocery stores, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and petrol pumps have been allowed to operate seven days a week from 9am to 7pm in the smart lock down areas.

All medical services, pharmacies, laboratories, clinics and hospitals have also been allowed to operate 24 hours a day for seven days a week. It may be added that Lahore has so far reported 60,755 coronavirus cases with 1282 deaths out of total Punjab's 124,191 infections and 3218 deaths.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the apex committee in its meeting decided to take all necessary steps to control second wave of corona and make concerted efforts for effective implementation of corona SOPs.

She said that the number of corona patients is increasing day by day in Punjab and the government will fully utilize all the resources for the treatment of corona patients. She said that steps are being taken at every level to stop the spread of corona and strict action will be taken against the SOPs violators.

