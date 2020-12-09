Minar-e-Pakistan ground being watered: 'Scared' PM sure about his departure: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that scared Prime Minister Imran Khan is sure that his government is going home.

Maryam took to Twitter and said Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) Lahore rally will be held and the government will be sent packing. She also shared a video in which it can be seen that the Minar-e-Pakistan ground where PDM's rally is scheduled on December 13 is being watered.

Maryam said that the PDM rally in Lahore on December 13 has caused distress among the leaders of PTI government. Maryam had already said that her party workers do not need chairs to sit in the rally.

On the other hand, talking to a delegation led by Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, President PTI Central Punjab, at Governor's House, the Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that even if the opposition fulfils the desire for resignations, it will not stop the process of accountability and the government will not go anywhere.

"PDM wants to embrace political martyrdom through political confrontation; the government has nothing to do with the NAB cases against the opposition leaders; all institutions are independent," he said.

The Governor Sarwar said that if any member of the opposition would resign from anywhere, Bb-elections will be held there. Opposition should get rid of the idea that their resignations will end the PTI government, he said, adding: "If they want to resign, we are not stopping them. Their resignations will be accepted according to the constitution and by-elections will be held in relevant constituencies."

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PDM's irresponsible behaviour despite increasing number of corona cases is shameful.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, she said that the cheap narrative of PDM leaders is dead now as the people have rejected it. The opposition is feeling no shame for playing with the lives of the innocent people, she added.

She said the ratio of deaths during the second wave is continuously increasing and holding public meetings in this situation is sheer enmity with the people. The patriotic Pakistanis will not fall into the trap of opposition and defeat will be the fate of PDM on December 13.

