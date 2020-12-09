EFP BoDs pay tribute to Siraj Kassam Teli

KARACHI: President EFP, Ismail Suttar, expressed sincerest condolences to the family of former President of Karachi Chambers of Commerce (KCCI), Sitara-e-Imtiaz recipient and industrial champion, Siraj Kassam Teli, on his sad passing away on 08 December 2020.

Ismail said that the huge loss comes at a time when Pakistan is finally heading in the right direction. He will always be remembered for his innumerable services to Karachi and in bringing relief to the business community.

Ismail Suttar recalled that Siraj was an honest, straightforward and a blunt leader who never used to mince his words and was never afraid of speaking the truth. Teli will forever be remembered.

Zaki Ahmed Khan, Vice President of EFP, said that Teli was a bond between stakeholders of Karachi and a beacon of hope for destitute states that Karachi has been in the past decade.

Majyd Aziz, former President of EFP and KCCI, in his message said that when he along with Siraj formed the Businessmen Group (BMG) in KCCI, he saw the immense potential of a leader in the making and that in the past over 22 years, Siraj worked diligently to make KCCI a powerhouse.

Majyd Aziz claimed, never lost even one single seat in KCCI Managing Committee elections. The personality of Siraj was overpowering and because of his honesty, integrity, and determination, many problems faced by businessmen were resolved at all levels. BMG may not be the same but the legacy of Siraj Kassam Teli will grow forever.-PR

