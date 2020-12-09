AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

EFP BoDs pay tribute to Siraj Kassam Teli

09 Dec 2020

KARACHI: President EFP, Ismail Suttar, expressed sincerest condolences to the family of former President of Karachi Chambers of Commerce (KCCI), Sitara-e-Imtiaz recipient and industrial champion, Siraj Kassam Teli, on his sad passing away on 08 December 2020.

Ismail said that the huge loss comes at a time when Pakistan is finally heading in the right direction. He will always be remembered for his innumerable services to Karachi and in bringing relief to the business community.

Ismail Suttar recalled that Siraj was an honest, straightforward and a blunt leader who never used to mince his words and was never afraid of speaking the truth. Teli will forever be remembered.

Zaki Ahmed Khan, Vice President of EFP, said that Teli was a bond between stakeholders of Karachi and a beacon of hope for destitute states that Karachi has been in the past decade.

Majyd Aziz, former President of EFP and KCCI, in his message said that when he along with Siraj formed the Businessmen Group (BMG) in KCCI, he saw the immense potential of a leader in the making and that in the past over 22 years, Siraj worked diligently to make KCCI a powerhouse.

Majyd Aziz claimed, never lost even one single seat in KCCI Managing Committee elections. The personality of Siraj was overpowering and because of his honesty, integrity, and determination, many problems faced by businessmen were resolved at all levels. BMG may not be the same but the legacy of Siraj Kassam Teli will grow forever.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

EFP BoDs pay tribute to Siraj Kassam Teli

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Teli passes away in Dubai

GI of Basmati in EU: Reap files 'notice of opposition' against India's claim

J&J readies 500 million vaccine doses for poor countries

Many states to miss Paris climate plan deadline: UN

By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.