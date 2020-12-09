PSP chief condoles death of Teli

KARACHI: Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Siraj Kasim Teli, the leader of business community and former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

In a condolence message, Mustafa said Siraj Teli was a gentleman, the identity of Karachi and a patriot citizen of Pakistan. He said Teli played an important role in the economy and business sectors of the country.

Kamal said Pakistan had deprived by a patriot industrialist and business leader after the demise of Siraj Teli. He condoled with his family over this irreparable loss.

