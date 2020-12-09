Lahore PDM rally to be last nail in govt's coffin: JUI-F leader

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader, Maulana Attaur Rehman said the public rally of opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on December 13 in Lahore would be the last nail in the coffin of the present selected government, as the anti-government campaign is going to enter into decisive phase. He expressed hope that the nation will soon get rid from the incumbent rulers.

Addressing at a news conference here at the party's provincial headquarter on Tuesday, he said that large number of political workers of JUI-F and other parties from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will fully participate in PDM rally in Lahore, which is scheduled to be held on Dec 13.

JUI-F leader said that the political parties' workers caravan will leave for PDM Lahore rally in a big procession. He said the political leaders have been invited at district level. He criticized that the incumbent government had made the life of common man miserable, as the situation is going from bad to worse from each passing day due to the present government's anti-masses policies.

Rejecting the issuance of notification by Ministry of Interior regarding security force in the political parties, Attaur Rehman said that the Ansarul Islam force is a part of JUI-F, and no one can separate, adding that a large number of Ansarul Islam youth will perform duties in PDM's Lahore rally.

Lashing out at the PTI led provincial government over death of people due to shortage of oxygen in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, the JUI-F leader said that the provincial government has failed to provide health facilities to poor people, adding that the health sector has completely ruined the province.

He asked the provincial Minister for Health Taimoor Saleem Jhagra to tender resignation after incompetence and negligence. He added that instead of criticizing the opposition, the government should improve its performance and bring reforms to provide better healthcare facilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020