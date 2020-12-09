AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
'Welcome Home-Roshan Digital Account' campaign: Faysal Bank, PIA announce four lucky draw winners

09 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited, together with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), announced four lucky draw winners for the third ballot of the "Welcome Home - Roshan Digital Account" campaign, during a ceremony held at Faysal House, Karachi.

Awarding the winners with economy class PIA return tickets to Pakistan from their country of residence, the balloting ceremony was a part of the joint initiative of Faysal Bank and PIA, which aims to promote the State Bank of Pakistan's Roshan Digital Account (RDA) scheme and encourage Overseas Pakistanis to carry out their banking activities in Pakistan with ease.

The third lucky draw winners were Sadam Hussain (Saudi Arabia), Asif Abdul Karim (UAE), Arshad Ali (Saudi Arabia) and Sajid Khan Durrani (Saudi Arabia). Speaking at the ceremony, Tahir Bhatti, Head of Retail Banking at Faysal Bank Limited, said, "Faysal Bank has always taken pride in standing shoulder to shoulder with the Government of Pakistan and its initiatives that are introduced for the betterment of our national economy and prosperity of our people.

The response we have seen for our "Welcome Home" campaign has further validated our efforts and we would like to thank PIA for their partnership in this regard. I would like to congratulate the winners of the third lucky draw and I look forward to seeing more of our Overseas Pakistanis being facilitated through this initiative."

AVM Amir Hayat, Advisor to CEO PIA, who was also present during the ceremony, added, "The response for the first three ballots has been incredible and we are glad to be a part of this initiative. With our strong commitment to serve our country, PIA will always extend its support in facilitating our institutions and our people. We congratulate all of the winners and we welcome them home."-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

