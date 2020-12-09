UK-EU strike N Ireland pact as Brexit talks near climax

LONDON: Britain and the European Union on Tuesday announced a pact to regulate complex arrangements for Northern Ireland after Brexit as both sides readied for a face-to-face showdown to try to salvage a wider trade deal. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to meet EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels to see if they can find the breakthrough that has eluded their trade negotiators for months, ahead of Britain's exit from the European single market in just over three weeks.

EU member country Ireland said the pact on Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK, offered some hope for a broader trade deal, even if neither London nor Brussels were particularly optimistic.

"I am always hopeful, but I have to be honest with you, the situation at the moment is tricky," Johnson said, touring a hospital in London for Britain's historic rollout of a coronavirus vaccine.

"Our friends have to understand the UK has left the EU to exercise democratic control. We are a long way apart still," he said.

After the negotiating teams' latest session in Brussels, Johnson held a phone call with von der Leyen late Monday and secured an invitation to head over in person.

In a joint statement, they noted yawning gaps still on three big issues: ensuring a "level playing field" for cross-Channel competition after Brexit, arbitration of a future deal, and fisheries.

The 27 EU leaders are due to meet in person at a summit on Thursday, so time is short, but Downing Street said details of Johnson's trip were still being ironed out.

It confirmed, however, that there were no plans for Johnson to meet French President Emmanuel Macron or German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier and UK counterpart David Frost held another session of contacts Tuesday in Brussels, to review progress and draw up a report for their leaders. After briefing EU ministers, Barnier tweeted: "Full unity. We will never sacrifice our future for the present. Access to our market comes with conditions."