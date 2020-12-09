AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Revoking of licence of a pilot: IHC declares CAA's order 'null and void'

Recorder Report 09 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)'s order revoking the license of a pilot as 'null and void'. A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition seeking restoration of a pilot, who was accused of holding a dubious license for his job.

The IHC bench also annulled the order about board of inquiry constituted to probe into the licenses of pilots in Pakistan. Justice Minallah issued these orders, while hearing the petition filed against cancellation of the Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) of pilot, Syed Saqlain Akhtar, who was represented by his counsel, Zeeshan Zafar Hashmi Advocate.

The court directed the authorities to ascertain the blame that who was responsible for preparing the list of 262 pilots, which was given to the federal minister for aviation. The petitioner assailed the order dated 14 July 2020, whereby his ATPL was revoked.

His counsel further contended that he was never confronted with any material relating to the alleged use of unfair means to clear the ATPL theoretical knowledge examinations. The counsel referred to para 3 of the impugned order relating to revoking Akhtar's license, which was supposed to be dealt with by the director general (DG) of the CAA but as there was no permanent DG of the CAA, the matter had to be disposed of by the secretary of the Aviation Division.

The lawyer argued that the posts of secretary of the Aviation Division and the CAA's director general had been held by the same person and, therefore, the impugned order, dated July 14, was not sustainable. He said the order had been passed in haste and that too in violation of the principles of procedural fairness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Revoking of licence of a pilot: IHC declares CAA's order 'null and void'

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Teli passes away in Dubai

GI of Basmati in EU: Reap files 'notice of opposition' against India's claim

J&J readies 500 million vaccine doses for poor countries

Many states to miss Paris climate plan deadline: UN

By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.