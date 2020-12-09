Country going to have two big dams, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that "after Mangla and Tarbela, Pakistan is going to have two big water dams - Mohmand and Bhasha - after five decades."

In this regard, the prime minister posted a video, which shows the under-construction site of Mohmand Dam with work in progress on diversion tunnels, outlet portals, access tunnel, and re-regulation pond.

In another tweet, the PM's Office said: "The construction of Mohmand Dam, located on Swat River, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is well under way. Once completed, the dam will generate 800MW of hydroelectricity, irrigate over 16,000 acres of land and contribute heavily to the socioeconomic uplift of the region."

The two new dams due to be completed in a few years will increase water storage in the country, and all mitigate flood downstream. Mohmand Dam will generate 800 megawatts of hydroelectricity, irrigate over 16,000 acres of land, and heavily contribute to the socioeconomic uplift of the region.

The site will be lined with around 1,000 trees to maintain the balance of environment. Other sideline projects include installation of solar panels at high schools and mosques, and development of community infrastructure.

The Diamer-Bhasha is being built on Indus River near Chilas in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, 315 kms from Tarbela Dam, and about 40 km downstream of Chilas. The dam will produce 4,500 inexpensive and green hydel power. The 272-metre high having capacity of 6.4 million acre feet water reservoir will be the country's third biggest dam after Tarbela and Mangla.

