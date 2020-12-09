Markets
Pakistan Economic Indicators
09 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (December 8, 2020).
=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 160.45/160.55 160.30/160.40
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 160.40 160.25
Karachi 100-share Index 42,101.78 42,115.31
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 95,422.11 94,564.17
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 3 Oct 18
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-month bills 7.1408 7.1525
Six-month bills 7.1849 7.1998
12-month bills 7.2989 7.2498
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 2 Nov 11
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB 99.6408 8.2400
Five-year PIB 99.2230 9.9800
10-year PIB 98.0119 10.5498
20-Year PIB 95.2731 10,0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending Nov 27 PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves $20,241.8m $20,552.4m
Forex held by central bank $13,110.9m $13,415.5m
Forex held by commercial banks $7,130.9m $7,136.9m
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index LAST PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.8 1.7
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 8.3 8.9
Wholesale price index Nov
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.9 2.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 5.0 5.1
Trade Balance Nov N/A N/A
Exports Nov N/A N/A
Imports Nov N/A N/A
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR 2020/21 2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions) 207,774,520 207,774,520
Per capita income N/A $1,433
External debt (billion rupees) 17,000.0 15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 23.5 tr 22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth 1.0 pct 1.33 pct
Manufacturing sector growth -5.4 5 pct
Services sector growth -0.6 N/A
Agricultural sector growth 2.67 pct 4.1 pct
Commodity producing sector growth N/A N/A
Average consumer price inflation 11.11 pct N/A
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.1 pct 5.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-1,740 bln $-1,673 bln
Exports N/A $147,000 mln
Imports N/A $235,295 mln
Current a/c deficit $792 mln $2.97 bln
=================================================================
- = Provisional
SBP = State Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
