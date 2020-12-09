AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan Economic Indicators

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (December 8, 2020)....
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (December 8, 2020).

=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
                                       TUESDAY           PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$)   160.45/160.55      160.30/160.40
Rupee/US$ (kerb market)                 160.40             160.25
Karachi 100-share Index              42,101.78          42,115.31
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm              95,422.11          94,564.17
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Dec 3             Oct 18
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-month bills                       7.1408             7.1525
Six-month bills                         7.1849             7.1998
12-month bills                          7.2989             7.2498
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Dec 2             Nov 11
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB                         99.6408             8.2400
Five-year PIB                          99.2230             9.9800
10-year PIB                            98.0119            10.5498
20-Year PIB                            95.2731            10,0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending                             Nov 27                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves         $20,241.8m         $20,552.4m
Forex held by central bank          $13,110.9m         $13,415.5m
Forex held by commercial banks       $7,130.9m          $7,136.9m
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index                      LAST                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov                   0.8                1.7
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov                     8.3                8.9
Wholesale price index Nov
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov                   0.9                2.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov                     5.0                5.1
Trade Balance Nov                          N/A                N/A
Exports Nov                                N/A                N/A
Imports Nov                                N/A                N/A
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR                            2020/21            2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions)              207,774,520        207,774,520
Per capita income                          N/A             $1,433
External debt (billion rupees)        17,000.0           15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees)         23.5 tr           22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth          1.0 pct           1.33 pct
Manufacturing sector growth               -5.4              5 pct
Services sector growth                    -0.6                N/A
Agricultural sector growth            2.67 pct            4.1 pct
Commodity producing sector growth          N/A                N/A
Average consumer price inflation     11.11 pct                N/A
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP)            8.1 pct            5.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June)      $-1,740 bln        $-1,673 bln
Exports                                    N/A       $147,000 mln
Imports                                    N/A       $235,295 mln
Current a/c deficit                   $792 mln          $2.97 bln
=================================================================
  • = Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

Pakistan Economic Indicators

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Teli passes away in Dubai

GI of Basmati in EU: Reap files 'notice of opposition' against India's claim

J&J readies 500 million vaccine doses for poor countries

Many states to miss Paris climate plan deadline: UN

By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.