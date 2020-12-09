Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
09 Dec 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 8, 2020).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
474,179,484 235,549,408 20,667,786,435 9,176,013,990
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,506,321,077 (1,639,574,946) (133,253,869)
Local Individuals 17,429,901,909 (17,713,092,608) (283,190,699)
Local Corporates 7,512,482,297 (7,096,037,728) 416,444,568
===============================================================================
