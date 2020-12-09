KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 8, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 474,179,484 235,549,408 20,667,786,435 9,176,013,990 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,506,321,077 (1,639,574,946) (133,253,869) Local Individuals 17,429,901,909 (17,713,092,608) (283,190,699) Local Corporates 7,512,482,297 (7,096,037,728) 416,444,568 ===============================================================================

