KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 8, 2020).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (+) 4,391.21 High: 4,402.87 Low: 4,364.92 Net Change: (+) 3.28 Volume ('000): 354,296 Value ('000): 16,570,473 Makt Cap 1,439,230,479,993 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,350.45 NET CH. (-) 17.66 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,031.16 NET CH. (+) 67.55 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,711.85 NET CH. (+) 25.68 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,069.03 NET CH. (+) 9.75 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,884.88 NET CH. (-) 29.92 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-December-2020 ====================================

