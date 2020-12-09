Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
09 Dec 2020
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 8, 2020).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: (+) 4,391.21
High: 4,402.87
Low: 4,364.92
Net Change: (+) 3.28
Volume ('000): 354,296
Value ('000): 16,570,473
Makt Cap 1,439,230,479,993
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 8,350.45
NET CH. (-) 17.66
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 6,031.16
NET CH. (+) 67.55
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,711.85
NET CH. (+) 25.68
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 5,069.03
NET CH. (+) 9.75
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,884.88
NET CH. (-) 29.92
As on: 08-December-2020
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
